March 20, 1943 - October 21, 2022
Wayne Russell Castle (79) passed on October 21, 2022. He spent his final months in the Jefferson Lodge Memory Care in Dallas, Oregon, but his charm and personality live on in the memories of his family and friends.
March 20, 1943 - October 21, 2022
Wayne Russell Castle (79) passed on October 21, 2022. He spent his final months in the Jefferson Lodge Memory Care in Dallas, Oregon, but his charm and personality live on in the memories of his family and friends.
Wayne was born in Chilliwack, British Columbia, Canada before moving to Depoe Bay with his parents and three younger siblings. He graduated from Taft High in Lincoln City. After graduation, he worked in a logging camp on Vancouver Island and later served in the Oregon National Guard in Newport.
Wayne met Adrienne Ward in 1964 and they had 58 years of marriage, hard work, travel, and fun together. Wayne began working for State Farm as an insurance adjuster in 1969 and they lived in Portland where he attended Mt. Hood Community College. They moved to Salem and remained there for several years. In 1978 they moved to Redmond, where he purchased their business, Auto Electric and Power Systems. Wayne proudly became a U.S. Citizen in 1988. Wayne enjoyed many hobbies over the years - camping and waterskiing with his family, boating on his cruiser, the Tiara, and golfing with his many friends at the Juniper Golf Club. Wayne is survived by his wife Adrienne, their two children, Christopher Castle of Redmond and Jennifer Rotar (Daniel) of Berthoud, Colorado.
Wayne was a beloved grandfather of Thomas, Jay and Adam Castle, and Tyler and Sara Rotar, who all called him Papa. He is also survived by his siblings Barbara Castle-Merrill (Gregg), James Castle and Darlene Ashlock, his brothersin-law Paul Ward, Jack Ward and Grant Ward (Alice), and many nieces and nephews. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Wayne’s honor may be made to Defenders of Wildlife.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
— Jenny Smithers, Bend
SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTERS
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.