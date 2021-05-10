Wayne Emmett Shortreed
June 7, 1950 - April 23, 2021
Wayne is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kathleen Shortreed, and together they had 11 children. Shawna Scott , Stephanie Davis (Kris), Caroline Shortreed, James Shortreed, Amber KimBall (Shane), Clinton Shortreed (Crystal), Kristina Shortreed, Jacob Shortreed (Sarah), Susie Borden (Evan), Justin Shortreed, Hannah Dixon (Kenny). Together they have 20 grandkids and 1 great grandchild.
Wayne was born in South Dakota and moved to Redmond, Oregon when he was five years old. He graduated from Redmond Union High School class of ‘68. He married Kathleen Wells in 1970 in Redmond, Oregon.
Wayne was a very loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was always willing to help anyone who needed it. He is loved and is greatly missed by all those who had the joy and honor of getting to know him.
He served seven years in the Army National Guard starting in 1971. He started working as a reserve Police Officer for the city of Redmond in 1973. He then worked as a Police Officer for the city of Bend, Oregon beginning in 1974 as an officer and detective for 10 years. He spent a year serving as the director of Bend’s Crisis Rescue Mission. Wayne then transferred to the Redmond Police Department and worked there for another 25 years and retired as a Captain. During his time in Redmond Police Department he also went through FBI Academy at Quantico, VA and graduated.
During his time serving his community as a Police Officer, he also became a credentialed minister and served as a chaplain for the police department. He served many roles in his church including as an associate pastor and Sunday school teacher. He took great pride and found joy in serving his community in whatever role needed.
His Celebration of Life service will be taking place on May 22. 2021 at 10 am and will be held at Faith Christi an Center located on 11th and Greenwood in Bend, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers or gifts please make a donation to Hospice Partners In Care.