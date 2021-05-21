Wayne Coats
May 11, 2021
Wayne Coats, 61, of Victor, Iowa died on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 in Metolius, Oregon.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. Live streaming of Wayne’s service will begin at 9:50 am on the Smith Funeral Home Facebook page. Celebration of Life in Bend will be June 12th, 2021.
Memorial contributions may be designated to the Izaak Walton League of Iowa County and mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 485, Victor, Iowa 52347. Memories and condolences may be shared with Wayne’s family online at www.smithfh .com