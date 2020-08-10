Walter Theodore (Ted) Parker, Jr.
Ted Parker of La Pine, Oregon, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020, after bravely confronting ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease).
Born in Bend on November 17, 1958, Ted was the middle child between sister, Nancy and brother, Tom. His father, Walt Parker, was a forester with the US Forest Service, Deschutes National Forest stationed at Crescent, Oregon. Ted’s paternal grandfather was a professional circus clown “Slivers Johnson” and his grandmother was a beautiful circus equestrian performer. His paternal great-grandfather, Theodore Schroder, became the first curator of the Detroit Zoo after spending many years training and performing in circuses with his bears, tigers, chimps and other wild animals. Ted’s mother, Elaine, was a homemaker who stayed very busy with her prankster oldest son. Her family settled in Bend on Jones Road in the 1930s and had a turkey farm. It was a big family, with lots of aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, great aunts and uncles, along with many Forest Service friends. Ted, with his impish ways and huge smile, was a favorite amongst all of them.
As Ted grew up, his father worked on the Willamette National Forest at Detroit and Oakridge. His parents passed on a deep Lutheran faith to their children. Ted was a cub scout in grade school and belonged to the 4-H Stump Jumpers forestry group. His love for the woods and outdoors began early – camping, hiking, hunting, fishing, motorbikes, and hill climbing in his jeep. He played basketball in junior high and every year at Oakridge high school. After graduating in 1977, he worked at Pope and Talbot lumber mill then moved to Bend to start college at COCC. But in 1981, he was diagnosed with cancer and told he would not survive. He beat it, to the amazement of his wonderful doctor, Richard Woods and his BMC nurses. In recovery, Ted found renewed, deep faith and trust in Christ and the Lord for the rest of his life.
In 1987, he started as a seasonal on the Winema National Forest. He graduated with an Associate of Science, Forest Technology degree from COCC in 1988. In 1989, he met Forest Service co-worker Judith Murphy Watterson, they married in 1991 and have been best friends and beloveds ever since.
Judith’s father, Les, introduced Ted to salmon and steelhead fishing in Tillamook County.
The three of them spent much time together at Les’ family home in Garibaldi. Ted enjoyed taking friends and family out fishing on his boat, more than catching fish himself. In 2014, Ted and Judith bought his dream boat, he outfitted it to fish anywhere. He retired in 2018 with 30 years of service on the Winema National Forest at Chemult Ranger District. Six weeks later, he received the first ALS diagnosis, the final in November. He had six happy and successful seasons fishing and catching on “The Second Wind”. Asked what he wanted to do the most with the time he had left to live, he answered “I want to fish my boat”. Ted was passionate about his family genealogy and compiled an extensive family tree and history of his mother’s ancestors. The greatest joy to Ted was spending time with everyone in his family and friends. He is greatly missed by his wife, Judith; sister, Nancy Alvarez (husband, Ron); brother, Tom; nephews, Drew, Ethan, Jared Alvarez; many cousins; a few newly discovered distant relatives; many friends; Seamus McMurphy and the kitties.
A memorial service and gathering will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020. Service at 2pm in Greenwood Cemetery nicheside at the Faith, Hope and Charity Columbarium. Gathering at 3pm at Aspen Hall in Shevlin Park (next to the fishing pond!), to eat, enjoy photos, share stories and memories about this loving, gentle man. In lieu of flowers or other contributions, please donate to the Coastal Conservation Association Oregon in memory of Ted at: CCA Oregon, PO Box 55608, Portland, Oregon 97238 or via website at: www.ccaoregon.org/donate