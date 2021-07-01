Vivian R. Cady
May 25, 1925 - June 22, 2021
Vivian R. Cady age 96 passed away on June 22, 2021 at Lancaster Village in Salem, Oregon.
She was born in Marshfield, Oregon on May 25, 1925. During High school, she
worked as an usherette at the Capital Theater. Graduated from Bend High School and married Hal C. Cady a few days later in 1943. During World War II she continued to live in Bend but followed the navy fleet around to be with her Navy husband. After World War II they settled in Salem, Oregon where they lived in the same home for over 68 years.
She is a loving mother of 2 daughters: Carol Johnson and Theresa Bryson. She has 2 grandsons: Kirk Johnson and Keith Bryson, 8 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter and 2 great-great grandsons.
Vivian loved to Salmon fish at Depot Bay, deer hunt in Central Oregon and listen to Big Band music. She enjoyed collecting trains, going to garage sales, repairing TV’s and volunteered at the Humane Society for many years.
Her fashionable dressing and generous personality will be missed by all her family and friends.
Services for Vivian will be held at Restlawn Funeral Home in Salem, Oregon on July 1, 2021 at 12:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Humane Society or your choice of charities.