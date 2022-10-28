Vivian Marie Bristol was born in Caldwell, Idaho on October 15, 1928 to Marion and Annamay Pearson. She grew up in Halfway, Oregon and spent the rest of her 93 years being a proud Oregonian. She will be fondly remembered as a wonderfully positive personality.
She met her husband, Bob, while they were students at the University of Oregon. They were married February 20, 1949. After Bob graduated from dental school, they decided to make Bend their home. They were advised against it as some considered Bend in 1951 just a dusty, dying mill town. Both Vivian and Bob worked hard to make Bend a wonderful place to live by being active community volunteers. They were proud to watch Bend grow and thrive.
They raised their three children: Ann, Roger, and Karen to embrace the beauty of Central Oregon and to love outdoor activities. The family were avid snow skiers, water skiers, hikers, campers, and backpackers. One of Bob & Vivian's goals was to stay active long enough to ski, hike and backpack with their grandchildren. They succeeded.
Vivian loved reading and learning about history and the world. She was able to travel to Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa with Bob, and with other family and friends. She warmly opened her home to several exchange students who enriched their lives and expanded their world view..
She dearly loved her family, warmly welcoming her children's spouses, and then rejoicing in the arrival of 12 grandchildren, and now 22 great-grandchildren. Her walls were covered with pictures of cherished sites in Oregon, and all her beloved family at various special moments through the years.
Vivian enjoyed many crafts and homemaking projects. She loved decorating for each holiday and she and Bob hosted magnificent Christmas gatherings for all their family.
Her community involvement included years of service at Trinity Episcopal Church, Allied Arts, and P.E.O, Chapter DE. She was a gifted organizer and took on many responsibilities in each of the many groups in which she was involved.
Vivian was a gracious hostess and leaves warm memories of wonderful meals, and meaningful gatherings. Her favorite gathering, which she attended in August, was the annual Family Camp Out reunion. Here combined her favorite things; being outdoors and having many generations of family together.
As a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother "Oma" played an involved and significant role. She set an example of being kind, having a sense of humor, and a spirit of thankfulness and cheerfulness. She was able to continue to exhibit those character traits throughout the pandemic and into her final days.
Vivian was preceded in death by Bob Bristol, her husband of 47 years. She is survived by her sister, Wylmoth Jones, her three children Ann (Bruce) Willis; Roger (Pam) Bristol, Karen (Mike) Merrigan, her 12 grandchildren, and now 22 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 am, Saturday Nov. 12th, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Bend.
Memorials can be made to Trinity Episcopal Church Family Kitchen, or Oregon Public Broadcasting.