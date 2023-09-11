Virginia Marie Sponsler

Virginia worked as a psychiatric social worker at Orange County Child Guidance Center, Middlesex Hospital, London, and then in private practice in NW Portland for over 30 years. She taught clinical classes at Sacramento State University School of Social Work and Portland State University School of Social Work. She also taught caregiving classes in Portland and Bend.
Virginia's warm wonderful smile made her a friend to everyone she met. Open and authentic, she was immediately comfortable with people (and animals). She loved life and effortlessly gave love to others. Her joy and vibrance made her fun to be around. Among her many talents was an extraordinary ability to listen. She always remembered what people told her. Virginia was generous, courageous and strong. She was very understanding and filled with compassion and empathy. She greatly enjoyed the companionship of shared meals. She loved cooking for and with friends. She also loved to travel. She and Tom made many trips to Europe, Australia and South America. Since 2012 she was an active member of UUFCO. She worked with several Bend food programs and was a founder of the UUFCO Nourish Team. Virginia continued as the consummate caregiver to the end of her life.
She is survived by husband Tom Sponsler, son Brian Sponsler, daughter-in-law Laura Sponsler, granddaughter Margaret Sponsler, grandson James Sponsler, mother-in-law Signe Ruth Sponsler, sister-in-law Signe Ann Sponsler, and hundreds of friends. She loved being "Nana" to Margaret and James.
A celebration of her life will be held at the UUFCO church, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend, Rev Scott Rudolph, Minister, on Saturday, September 30 at 2 pm. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Virginia may be made to Nourish, c/o UUFCO, 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend 97703.