Virginia Heft Phillips
NOVEMBER 8, 1921 - JULY 15, 2020
Virginia Phillips of Bend, age 98, passed away peacefully after a brief (non-COVID) illness on July 15, 2020 at St. Charles Hospital. Virginia was born in Eureka, CA, to Florence McNamara and Clark Crippen.
Oﬀ to a rough start, she left home with her father at age 4 and traveled a nomadic life across the US as he looked for work. She was abandoned on a sidewalk in Walla Walla, WA, at age 13 during the Depression to make it on her own. Her inner strength, intelligence, selfconﬁ dence and character allowed her to survive and succeed. She found domestic work with a local family who took her in and unoﬃ cially gave her their name so she could attend school.
Two years after graduating from high school in Walla Walla, WA, she met the love of her life, Lee Heft of Aitkin, MN, a young pilot in training at the Army Air Corps ﬁ eld in Walla Walla. They were soon married in 1943 and then separated just 6 weeks later by his assignment as a B-17 bomber pilot to North Africa and Italy until 1945. Their only child, Shannon, was born in 1948 and was Virginia’s pride and joy! The family was stationed at multiple Air Force bases in the US, Japan, and Morocco. Lt Col Heft was lost as a passenger in an AF transport plane accident in 1961 and Virginia and their daughter, Shannon Lee Heft, returned to the US settling in southern California near relatives. Shannon became the focus of her life and the two have remained inseparable. After Shannon married and the family grew, Virginia would have her own home wherever the family was and became an integral part of her grandchildren’s lives. As matriarch of the family, “GG”, has remained closely involved with her great-grandchildren, Kurt, Virginia, and Owen, who have given her joy with their activities and accomplishments.
She was one of 9 children of Florence McNamara and her 4 husbands. Although separated early in life, and never knowing each other, they reconnected as adults and had regular reunions known as “McNamara’s Band”. She was especially close to her older half-brother, Jim Meade of Fortuna, CA, who is now over 100 years old and going strong.
She met her next husband, a retired Navy Captain, Ken Phillips, in San Diego and they had a wonderful life together in California, Arizona, and Oregon. She and Ken enjoyed an active life in Phoenix. One of her fun activities there was performing with the “Rhythm Tappers”, a large tap -dance group in Sun City West. When the rest of the family settled in Bend, Virginia and Ken moved to Eagle Crest in Redmond. They relocated to Touchmark in Bend in 2007 and greatly enjoyed that lifestyle in their later years. Ken predeceased in 2009.
A true patriot and supporter of the US military, Virginia was extremely proud of her son-in-law, Brendon Hirschberg, M.D. also a Navy Captain, and her great-grandson, Kurt Felder, currently on duty with the US Air Force in Turkey.
Virginia’s gregarious nature, her quick wit, Irish sense of humor and beautiful smile made her a welcome addition at any gathering. She has always been genuinely interested in the people around her and quickly formed friendships. Every day she was perfectly dressed, coiﬀ ed, naturally beautiful, looking 20 years younger than her age!
Virginia is survived by her daughter, Shannon Lee Hirschberg (husband, Brendon) of Bend; grandson, Ryan Hirschberg (wife, Shannon) of Truckee, CA; granddaughter, Erin Lee Felder (husband, Jesse) of Bend; great-grandchildren, Kurt Felder, Virginia Lee Felder, and Owen Hirschberg; half-brothers, Jim Meade and Don Yarger.
A memorial photo display of Virginia’s life was on view at Touchmark, Bend, for all her friends there. No other memorial services are planned due to the COVID restrictions.
Memorial contributions may be made to Assistance League of Bend Operation School Bell Program at www.assistanceleague.org/bend, or Folds of Honor at www.foldsofh onor.org