MAY 28, 1934 - JANUARY 29, 2020
Virginia Dolores Eberhard of Redmond, Oregon, died surrounded by her loving family on January 29, 2020, at a special care facility in Tigard, at the age of 85. She was the only child of Lester and Elsie (Chrisman) Owen born May 28, 1934, in Bend, Oregon. She lived with her parents mostly in Central Oregon, with a short stint in The Dalles/Arlington, whilst her father worked there for Pacific Power.
During those brief middle school years spent in The Dalles/ Arlington, Virginia and her girlfriends would listen to a local band rehearse after school. Their leader was young Doc Severinsen (The Tonight Show), and listening to their unique sound, set in motion a lifelong appreciation for music in Virginia. One day she attended a middle school dance, and was thunderstruck by a cute boy named Jack Eberhard, and sparks ignited for the two at that very early age. Not long after, Virginia’s father was transferred to Prineville, Oregon, and she continued her education there, graduating from Prineville High School, and setting her sights on her secondary education at the University of Oregon. It was during this transition time, fate stepped in and she and Jack were reunited once again, as his family had relocated to Redmond, where they were operating a small creamery buying station later called Eberhard’s Dairy Products. Virginia and Jack immediately decided that their love was undeniable; and in 1954, she married that cute guy she had met as a young girl at that middle school dance years prior. They then both attended the University of Oregon where she studied social work and became a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. Together they enjoyed married life, student life, and developed their lifelong love of Oregon Duck football. Their first son, Steve was born in Eugene, and the rest (six children in all) is a lovely family history.
Virginia perfected the lost art of homemaking at a time before disposable diapers, microwave ovens, and automatic dishwashers were commonplace. With six children to tend to, her workload was understandably demanding, and she happily enjoyed the hustle and bustle of her large brood. Once their children were raised, Virginia decided she wanted a “second act”, and she became a very successful real estate broker in Redmond, a career she enjoyed for a decade. In 2001, she and Jack both retired to Lincoln City, Oregon, where they enjoyed a shared love of the ocean in the beach home of their dreams.
Jack and Virginia were members of Community Presbyterian Church of Redmond. She was a lifetime member of the Oregon Order of the Eastern Star, Redmond Chapter. Virginia’s hobbies included homemaking, floral gardening, enjoying music - especially jazz, reading, knitting, family gatherings, spending as much time at the beach as possible, crafting over-the top Christmas Day events, extensive travel, Duck Football, and spending time with her best friends: Sandy, Pam and Linda.
Virginia was preceded in death by the love of her life, Jack Eberhard in 2013. She is survived by her six exceptional children and their spouses, Steven (Kristi) Eberhard of Bend, Janice (Doz Cooper) Eberhard of Burleigh Waters, Queensland, Australia, Michael Eberhard of Lincoln City, Oregon, Jeff rey (Carol Taaffe) Eberhard of Tualatin, Oregon, Mark (Kimberly) Eberhard of Redmond, and Julie (Derwyn) Hanney of Bend; 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A private burial was held Friday, February 7, 2020, at Redmond Memorial Cemetery, and a public Celebration of Life service was Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Bend Church – United Methodist.