Viola Ruth Maisch of Bend, OR
September 16, 1925 - April 8, 2021
Arrangements: Autumn Funerals, Redmond 541-504-9485 www.autumnfunerals.net
Services: A Celebration of life will be held in Colorado in early summer.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in. Check your email for details.
Thank you, you are now logged in.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Viola Ruth Maisch of Bend, OR
September 16, 1925 - April 8, 2021
Arrangements: Autumn Funerals, Redmond 541-504-9485 www.autumnfunerals.net
Services: A Celebration of life will be held in Colorado in early summer.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sudoku, Crosswords, & Word Search