Viola May Hurd Sparhawk
1931 - 2020
Viola May Hurd Sparhawk, 89, of Bend, Oregon, passed away June 14, 2020, at Aspen Ridge Memory Care. She was born in 1931 in Mabton, Washington, to James and Rosina Nance.
She is survived by her three children, Rex (Susan) Hurd, Rose (Randy) Mackey and Donald (Barbara) Hurd, along with six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, James Nance, and a sister, Thelma Haney, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Sparhawk, as well as three sisters, and one brother.
Viola was a devout Jehovah’s Witnesses her entire life, and enjoyed telling people about her loving God, Jehovah, and her hope for the future. She was a hard worker and raised three children by herself. She worked as a cook in an assisted living facility for many years to provide for herself and her family. She had a kind and caring heart, and always had a smile on her face. She loved her little dog, Tina, who still misses her.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of Aspen Ridge Memory Care and Partners In Care Hospice of Bend for their wonderful and compassionate care of Viola.
A private family gathering will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to Partners In Care Hospice.