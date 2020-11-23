Victorine Bangert

1930 - Nov 7, 2020

Victorine Bangert lived an amazing life lived in 3 countries, with the

kindest big heart and unwavering love for her family and friends. Born

in Indonesia, Vicky aka Oma, came to Oregon in the 1960s from The

Netherlands with her husband Dudley (2007) and 4 children; 2 more

children were born in the U.S. Lived in Salem for over 40 years before

moving to Bend. She is survived by her children, Barb, Patsy, Dixy,

Gene, Quintin and Tim, 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and

numerous friends she cherished deeply. There will be a private family

ceremony. In lieu of flowers we continue to request that donations

be made to Willamette Valley Hospice, http://wvh.org, 503.588.3600.

Their care for Dudley was invaluable.