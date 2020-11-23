Victorine Bangert
1930 - Nov 7, 2020
Victorine Bangert lived an amazing life lived in 3 countries, with the
kindest big heart and unwavering love for her family and friends. Born
in Indonesia, Vicky aka Oma, came to Oregon in the 1960s from The
Netherlands with her husband Dudley (2007) and 4 children; 2 more
children were born in the U.S. Lived in Salem for over 40 years before
moving to Bend. She is survived by her children, Barb, Patsy, Dixy,
Gene, Quintin and Tim, 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and
numerous friends she cherished deeply. There will be a private family
ceremony. In lieu of flowers we continue to request that donations
be made to Willamette Valley Hospice, http://wvh.org, 503.588.3600.
Their care for Dudley was invaluable.