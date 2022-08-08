November 18, 1944 - July 25, 2022
Former Bend and La Pine resident, Vicki
Sawders, 77, died suddenly on July 25th, at
her home in Los Lunas, New Mexico, with her
husband, William, and son, Jon, at her side.
Although she had very few early symptoms,
she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer one
week before her death.
Vicki worked in the medical field for nearly
thirty years, working for the Bend Memorial
Clinic, and ending her career at In-Focus
Eyecare, where she especially enjoyed
working for Dr Robert L Lindgren, Lisa
Lindgren, Dr. Ida Alul and Dr. Patricia Buehler..
Living in Bend for 31 years, She and her
husband retired in 2006 and moved to La
Pine, Oregon. When her husband’s back went
out (from shoveling snow), the couple moved
to sunny and warmer Los Lunas, New Mexico
in 2017.
On July 4th, Vicki and her husband celebrated
their 58th wedding anniversary, enjoying the
evening and playing mahjong.
Mrs. Sawders is survived by her husband,
William, her son, Jon, two grand children,
3 great-grand children and Mr. Sambo, her
cherished little Shih-tzu. (Who misses her so
much!)
At her request, no service will be held. In lieu
of flowers, donations will be gladly accepted
towards medical and other related expenses.
Zelle email: k7zm@aol.com
or:
Sawders Family
2551 Red Sky St. SW
Los Lunas, NM 87031
