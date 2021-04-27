Vicki Ann Nicholson
January 31, 1954 - April 13, 2021
Vicki Ann Nicholson, age 67, passed away at home in Redmond, OR on April 13, 2021 following a long illness.
Vicki was the youngest of four girls, born in Portland, Oregon to Daniel and Marie Myers. She graduated from Madras High School in 1972 and began a career as an insurance and surety clerk. In December of 1990, Vicki married Richard Nicholson and began a new life as mother and homemaker. In addition to her human family, Vicki loved spending time with the German shepherds that were an integral part of her life.
Vicki is survived by her husband Richard, daughter Ariel, son Daniel, sister Donna Rogers, niece Debbie (Rogers) Renton, nephews Marc Rogers, Chris Rogers, and Erik Moberly, and the family’s German shepherd Grace.
A private gathering is planned at a later date. Anyone wishing to honor Vicki’s memory is encouraged to donate either to the Brightside Animal Center in Redmond, Oregon or the Autism Research Institute in San Diego, California