Vicki Ann Nicholson of Redmond, OR
January 31, 1954 - April 13, 2021
Arrangements:
Autumn Funerals of Redmond is honored to serve the family. 541-504-9485 Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family on our website at www.autumnfunerals.net
Services:
A private service will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be made to:
Contributions on Vicki’s behalf may be made to Autism Research Institute, 4182 Adams Ave., San Diego, CA 92116, or donate on line at www.autism.org, or donations may be made to Brightside Animal Center, 1355 NE Hemlock Ave., Redmond, OR 97756.