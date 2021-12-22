Vern passed at his home in Redmond. He was born to George & Doris Humphrey in Corvallis and grew up in Nashville Oregon. Vern married Sue Lalley in 1977. Vern traveled the state logging before settling in Redmond in 1980 and continued to log and work in heavy construction until his retirement. He enjoyed the camaraderie of the crews and spending time with his family and friends, crabbing, traveling, NASCAR and always ready for a party.
Vern is survived by Wife Sue of 44 years, Son Dustin Humphrey, son Cody Humphrey (wife Rebecca) and granddaughter Haylee. Sister Diane Hauge and many nieces and nephews.
A tribute to Vern will be held at a later date, with further details provided prior to the event.
✔ Digital access when and where you want it 7 days a week ✔ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions ✔ Unlimited access to our News Apps ✔ Daily E-edition Email ✔ Archive Access ✔ Ability to comment on articles ✔ Daily Digital Delivery to your Inbox ✔ Exclusive Subscriber Only Content