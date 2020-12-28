Vernon L. Risseeuw
November 3, 1932 - April 5, 2020
You may notice the date of passing of our dear husband and father. Being a humble man he requested that no obituary be written, only a gathering of the ones he loved. That has not been possible this year, as he was loved by too many. So, we have chosen to write a message of Love and Gratitude at the end of this difficult year to the man that we called our Husband, Dad, Grandpa and Great Grandpa.
We want to publicly thank him for his Honorable Service to our Country. An intimate, immediate family only, committal service was eventually held at the Roseburg VA National Cemetery on August 28, 2020 where he was both honored as a loving family man and, respectfully recognized for his honorable service. He was proud to serve in “Uncle Sam’s Navy” during the Korean War and loved to share stories of that service.
This is where we change the tone to what we as a family will forever be grateful for. Life Lessons from a humble, hard working family man that we can only pray we are passing on to future generations.
First and foremost - LOVE OF FAMILY throughout his entire life. Born the seventh of nine children he was always proud to have maintained and loved a relationship with his parents, siblings and the generations that followed. Always genuine and sincere he had a way of showing that their lives mattered to him. Although unable to gather, their love was felt in the many cards and calls received after his passing.
Incredible WORK ETHIC - Throughout his life, in everything he did, we are grateful that he showed us, by example, what hard and honest work really meant. How else can you explain after leaving the Navy, graduating from college with a 4.0, while working full-time, and still making time for his wife and three children. Then moving on to a successful career as a Heavy Equipment Diesel Mechanic in the Logging industry, eventually going into business for himself, “Vern Risseeuw’s Equipment Repair”. Retiring from the grueling career at the age of 70 leaving behind a stellar reputation! We all strive to carry on that work ethic!
FAITH - Always a man with a strong relationship with the Lord. Daily devotions are still a blessing. Believing and passing to his children that we are here on this earth to live a good and honorable life, yet there is life after death. We have peace knowing this, thank you!
LOVE OF NATURE - Thank you for being an outdoorsman! We all love and appreciate the beauty of the world around us. Mountains, Rivers, Streams, a good Christmas Tree, Sledding Hills, Lakes, Camping, Fishing, Hunting, Packing out an Elk on Horseback, Drives in the Backcountry, a Good Hike in the Woods, Splitting your own Firewood. So many Adventures, simply too many to name these are all gifts he left with us. Closer to home, the pride of ownership, the love of gardening and a beautifully landscaped yard. We are so thankful to have learned from the best! “If you’re going to take the time to do something, do it right”, he can still be heard saying, along with “Just workin’ around the diggin’s”!
GUIDANCE AND PAYING IT FORWARD - We know that Dad was very well respected in his industry, who still looked for his guidance even after his retirement. We, as a family, looked to this man, and still find ourselves looking to the heavens for guidance. He was a “constant” in our lives. Always there to bounce something off of, visit with, do projects with. Whatever we, or anyone else needed, he was available. You would barely mention the need once, and he was there to help. Many times, long before he was ever asked, he willingly offered to help! Thank you for ALWAYS being interested in our lives, the lives of our children and our grandchildren. We were blessed to have you as our husband and father.
JOYFUL “Glass half full” - This man loved to laugh, smile, tease, tell stories, dance, play on the floor with his kids and grandkids, meet new people, cheer at his kids and grandkids sporting events and dance recitals, attend all graduations, dance in living rooms, at weddings (his last dance with Mom was October 2018 where they danced an impromptu dance at an Assisted Living Facility he smiled the most beautiful smile), anything that was important to his family was joyous to him! We were so fortunate to witness first hand not only his hard work, but also his zest for life. Even as he aged, when his stories were frequently repeated, and they had to move from their dream home south of Sunriver, he always knew and was joyful to see his family! That’s our gift!
Lastly - LOVE OF FAMILY - Dad was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather! We, as a family, are very proud of the lesson of commitment and dedication to marriage that our parents brought to our lives. Dad passed away one week shy of their 67th wedding anniversary to his partner for life, Ellen J. Risseeuw. He showed us by example what commitment and dedication to marriage and family, throughout all the twists and turns that life can bring, will provide. At the time of Dad’s passing he was surrounded by his loving family, holding Mom’s hand in the room he shared with her at The Hari Homestead, Prineville, OR. Such a blessing.
He is survived by his wife Ellen J. Risseeuw, Prineville, OR, son Dick Risseeuw, Albany, OR, Daughter Sharon Schnaible (Greg), Kennewick, WA, Daughter, Sally Hubel (Bill) Powell Butte, OR. Five Grandchildren, Seven Great Grandchildren, two brothers Robert Risseeuw (Marilyn) Eugene, OR, Lonnie Risseeuw, Roseburg, OR, multiple cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews.
This reminds us that Dad’s time on earth was much more than just that of a humble man, but an example of a life well lived. Thank you for your years of guidance and your Legacy of Love!
We would also like to write a special thank you to the many caring and loving folks who touched our Dad’s life: Partners in Care, Hospice, and Debbie Roe owner of The Hari Homestead AFH and incredible staff. These words are far too late being publicly written, but no less sincere. The care and respect with which you showed to our father in his final weeks, we can never thank you enough for. He was handled with such grace and love, that is a comforting image that we carry with us for the rest of our lives.
The Family of Vernon L. Risseeuw