Verna Elizabeth Lisle

Verna Elizabeth (Layman) Lisle left us at the end of summer 2021. Verna was born to Vernon B. Layman and Laura M. (Wells) Layman on August 14th, 1927 in Vancouver, Wash., joining an older sister, two younger brothers and a younger sister. The effects of the Great Depression caused the family to move to Corvallis. Verna attended grade and began high school there. World War II brought good jobs building ships in Portland so the family moved there in 1942. Verna attended Roosevelt High School graduating in 1945, keeping in contact with many classmates over the years.
Verna had met her future husband, James Lisle, briefly before he joined the Army. Upon discharge, he returned to Portland to rekindled their relationship. They were married at the Christi an Church in St. Johns on June 15, 1946. They soon started a family with the birth of a son in the spring of ‘47 followed by a brother in late ‘48. Three more boys came along in ‘54, ‘57 and ‘60. Verna found time to work outside the home. She parlayed her love of jewelry to become a representative for Sarah Coventry Jewelry selling at home parties. She moved on to become a member of a talented group of saleswomen demonstrating new products at Fred Meyer stores.
Upon Jim’s retirement from the family’s Trailer Shop business, the couple moved to Bend, then to Redmond. Jim passed away in 2003. As Verna needed personal assistance in her late 80s, she was helped by caregivers from Home Instead. In early 2020 she moved to assisted living at Regency Village in Redmond.
Verna’s health declined over the summer of 2021. She passed away in September at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her older sister, Wauneta; and brother, Les. She is survived by her sons: Ross (Marilyn), Dan (Vicki), Tim, David and Gary, and eleven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren; and by her brother, Earl, and sister, Charlotte. A private family funeral service was arranged by Autumn Funerals followed by Verna’s interment next to her husband in the Veteran’s section of Deschutes Memorial Garden.