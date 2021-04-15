Vern Eldon Rice
September 21, 1953 - April 7, 2021 (67)
Vern was born in Eugene, Oregon to Leonard and Gladys Rice and spent his childhood in Springfield, Oregon. Vern married Donna (Schille) Rice in 1980. Vern and Donna moved to Central Oregon in 1984. Vern devoted his career life to energy conservation working at Midstate Electric Co-op from 1984 to 1991 and then Central Electric Co-op from 1991 to 2018.
Vern loved spending time outdoors with family and friends sharing his enthusiasm for hiking, backpacking, disc golf and canoeing.
Vern is survived by his wife Donna, sons Aaron and Alex, sister Judy Bodenhamer and multiple nieces and nephews.
There will be no service due to Covid restrictions.
Donations in Vern’s memory can be sent to: Council on Aging of Central Oregon