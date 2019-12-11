September 9, 1930 - October 24, 2019

Verl Jackson Swearingen, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed October 24, 2019, at Fairwinds-Sand Creek Senior Living.

Verl was born in Drain, Oregon, on September 9, 1930, to Perry Jackson Swearingen and Elna Rachel Burdett. He had one younger brother, Merl Swearingen, who preceded him in death.

While serving in the US Navy, AK1 Petty Officer 1st Class. Swearingen married Ruth Cotter in Kodiak, Alaska, on January 25, 1952. Verl and Ruth were married over 58 years before her passing on December 31, 2010, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The Swearingen’s have three children: Elaine Evans and her two children, Wade Christopher Evans, Travis Evans and his son Connor Evans; Glenn Jackson Swearingen with his wife Linda and their two children, Shelly Swearingen and her son Beckett, Ryan Jackson Swearingen with his wife Gwen and two children, Kenyon and Isabelle; Cindy Swearingen Houck has three children, Kaleb Houck, Isaac Houck with his wife Taylor, and Noelle McKenney with her husband Jake and their daughter, Viola.

After leaving the US Navy, Verl went to work for AT&T/Pacific Northwest Bell, and later after 34 years, he retired from US West in the late 1980s. Prior to moving to Idaho Falls, Idaho, in 2010, Verl and Ruth lived in Redmond, Madras, Bend, Portland, and Oregon City, Oregon. Both Verl and Ruth were very active in local church work, Full Gospel Business Men's and Women's Aglow International ministries. Ruth was an ordained minister of the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel. Verl served as a Church Elder, Little League Baseball Coach and was an active hunter and fisherman.

Verl was a committed family man. He rarely missed a Swearingen family reunion in Drain, Oregon, or a grandchild’s ballgame or a Redmond High School Choir Concert. He was a proud Papa to seven grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Verl also leaves behind several nephews, nieces, cousins and many close friends.

A celebration of life for both Verl and Ruth will take place in Redmond, Oregon, in June 2020. For more information contact Linda Swearingen at lllswear@aol.com.