Veda Jean Burke of Terrebonne, OR
February 15, 1940 - June 8, 2021
Arrangements: Autumn Funerals of Redmond is honored to serve the family. 541-504-9485 Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family on our website at www.autumnfunerals.net
Services: A celebration of Veda’s life will take place on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the McPhearson Park gazebo at the Crooked River Ranch resort area on Club House Road.
Contributions may be made to:
Partners In Care hospice, 2075 NE Wyatt Ct., Bend, OR 97701.