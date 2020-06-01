Valerie Mallory
February 1976 - May 10, 2020
Valerie Mallory, of Redmond, Oregon, died the afternoon of May 10, in a paddleboard accident at Scout Lake near Sisters. She is survived by her husband, Aaron Mallory; and her three children, Jessika, Damon, and Piper Grindstaﬀ . Her son, Stuart Thomas predeceased her in 2006. Additionally, Val is survived by her parents, Tom and Barbara Barber; and her siblings, Michael Barber and his wife Sarah, Jodie Weaver, her husband Don and their two children; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Valerie leaves a large hole in the hearts of her family and friends.
Valerie was born in La Grande, Oregon, in February, 1976. Her family moved to Central Oregon in 1977, and Val grew up in Bend. A cheerful child, she grew into an athletic, creative adult. Val went through the Juniors Program at Juniper Golf Club and later worked there during summers and as an adult. She played clarinet in Mountain View Band and lettered in both golf and soccer on the MVHS teams. An excellent musician, Val went to All State Band, All Northwest Band as well as solo contest for three years. Valerie attended Weber State on music and golf scholarships. An Oregonian at heart, Valerie transferred to Portland State University after two years in Utah. There she played golf, coached high school golf, and completed a degree in Communication. Val returned to Central Oregon after earning her degree and settled in Redmond. She coached high school golf and worked full time for a while at Juniper. Valerie returned to college for her Masters in Education and became an elementary teacher.
Teaching and advocating for children was Valerie’s true calling. She worked at Evergreen and Tom McCall Elementary Schools in Redmond. As she taught, Val sought to reach every kid in her class, especially those who struggled. Val believed every child was doing the best he or she was able. She always hoped for change and worked to ﬁ nd solutions to challenges. Valerie would later go on to become an advocate, a professional developer for teachers and a Behavior Support Specialist. After teaching for several years, Valerie became a Behavior Support Specialist for multiple agencies throughout Deschutes County. Her ﬁ nal assignment was as a special education teacher at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy in Madras. Valerie loved working with the Native students and found a professional home at the academy.
A passionate teacher and an active community member, Val will be missed by many people. The loss of Valerie’s supportive, caring, loyal friendship leaves a hole in many lives. Her creativity and sense of fun will be sorely missed, especially her family. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a small, private service was held on Saturday, May 16, in Redmond. After restrictions are lifted, the family would like to celebrate Valerie’s life with friends from all her communities. Details will be made available as soon as possible. In lieu of ﬂ owers, please consider donating to the Jeﬀ erson County Scholarship Fund – Valerie Mallory Memorial Scholarship or to the Family Access Network (FAN).