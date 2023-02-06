June 6, 1950 - January 10, 2023
Tyson Tuchscherer passed away January 10, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer in Bend. He was born to Richard and Joyce Tuchscherer and grew up in Sierra Madre, California. He attended Oregon State University.
Tyson was passionate about family, travel, and exploring the outdoors. He shared his curiosity about nature and science with his friends, coworkers, and grandchildren. As an inspiring teacher, he taught mathematics and science at middle and high school for 18 years.
Selected for NASA's Educator Astronaut Program, Tyson was invited to become a member of the Network of Educator Astronaut Teachers. In 2005, he was honored with an Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellowship and worked with the NASA Explorer Schools Program as a math and science specialist. He also worked as Special Assistant to the Director of the National Defense Education Program.
As Education Specialist at the U.S. Navy's David Taylor Model Basin in Bethesda, Maryland, Tyson supported science, technology, engineering, and mathematics outreach efforts. A highlight for him was assisting in the design of SeaGlide, a non-tethered, autonomous robot that collected data through sensors. It allowed him to guide students in a hands-on, project-based program to learn engineering design. (robonation.org)
Tyson retired to Bend. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Tuchscherer; his daughters, Jamie Tigner and Holly Olszewski (Garrett); his son, Todd Tuchscherer (Liz); grandchildren, Jackson Tigner, Evy Lou Olszewski, and Theo Olszewski; and brother, Tim Tuchscherer (Pern).
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In memory of Tyson, contributions may be made to The UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center https://giving.ucsf.edu/funds/cancer.
Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home (541)382-2471
105 NW Irving Ave, Bend, Oregon 97703
