Tonya Dawn Bruegeman
MAY 10, 1978 - MAY 21, 2020
Tonya Dawn (Johnson) Bruegeman grew up in Paulina, Oregon, with the Ochoco and Maury Mountains as her backyard. Her middle name, Dawn, reﬂ ected the time of day she was born, May 10, 1978. It was a beautiful morning and her mother, Violet M. Johnson and father, Steve A. Johnson of Paulina, Oregon, wanted to honor how special the day was to them. She loved the outdoors, spending many days enjoying nature. She was active in 4-H and proudly showed oﬀ her animals. Tonya was deeply connected to her favorite horse, Simba; and some of her cremated remains will forever rest with her equine friend. She graduated from Crook County High School, Class of 1996. She then received her Associates Degree from Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Oregon.
Tonya spent many years working for Ochoco National Forest Youth Conservation Corp., Wildland Fireﬁ ghting for the Umatilla National Forest Frazier Rappel Crew, and the Deschutes National Forest. While her eﬀ orts were focused on the local region, she traveled to other states helping the cause in the many years of work. Her last assignment was at the Redmond Air Center.
Tonya and her husband, Benjamin Bruegeman of Bend, enjoyed bass ﬁ shing and the friendly competition it brought; she always enjoyed out ﬁ shing her husband. Often it was noted that Tonya had the knack for selecting the superior lure relative to her husband. Consequently, she let him unhook her ﬁ sh to rub it in. They enjoyed supporting the Rip-N-Lips Beneﬁ t that supports the Wildland Fireﬁ ghter Foundation. In addition to the Paciﬁ c Northwest adventures they enjoyed traveling and engaging with the world beyond. They were married for just over 12 years upon her passing.
The evening prior to Tonya’s passing there was a parade of vehicles in front of their home. Local forest service agencies, ﬁ re engines, law enforcement, and friends passed by honking and supporting Tonya in the last hours of her ﬁ ght against cancer. The procession was nonstop cars for over six minutes with many neighbors joining in showing her support. Tonya passed on May 21, 2020, peacefully surrounded by family after a courageous six-year battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her mother, Violet Mae. In lieu of ﬂ owers, she asked that donations to be made to Brightside Animal Shelter, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or the American Cancer Society.