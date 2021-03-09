Todd Westmoreland
September 17, 1942 - December 18, 2020
Todd Westmoreland was born on September 17, 1942 in Los Angeles, California. He grew up Southern California at the beach, surfing, scuba diving, playing volleyball and finding adventures in Mexico. He earned his undergraduate degree from Oregon State University and then received his juris doctor degree from Lewis & Clark Law School in 1977.
Todd’s work throughout his life was notable for its variety. He dove commercially for abalone and lobster in Southern California. While in law enforcement, he worked the first Watts riots in LA while with the Sheriff ’s Office and then served as an officer with the California Highway Patrol in Malibu and Central California. After Todd became a member of the Oregon State Bar, he joined Al and Rick Roll in their labor law practice on the Oregon coast. His practice later expanded to include worker’s compensation, social security and personal injury cases. The many thank you cards found after his death are a testament to his commitment to helping others, clients and strangers, wherever he found them.
Todd loved travel, Duck football and his three German shorthair pointers. His travels took him to Africa, to the Big Island of Hawaii each year and then to Kodiak Island where he so enjoyed fishing. Another highlight was his time in Washington, DC and seeing a case argued before the US Supreme Court.
After his retirement to Central Oregon, Todd became very involved with the 3Sisters Equine Refuge where he worked with abused and neglected horses. He had a true gift for instilling trust and connecting with these animals who had suffered so much.
Todd passed away very peacefully on December 18, 2020 at his home with his dog and sister by his side. Todd is survived by his wife, two children, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren. Todd also leaves behind many others who call him their trusted and loyal friend.
Remembrances may be made to the 3Sisters Equine Refuge in Bend Oregon in Todd’s memory