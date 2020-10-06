Timothy L. Fallin of Redmond, OR
July 9, 1965 - Sept. 29, 2020
Arrangements: Autumn Funerals of Redmond is honored to serve the family. 541-504-9485 www.autumnfunerals.net
Services: A service will be announced to take place at a later date.
Timothy L. Fallin of Redmond, OR
July 9, 1965 - Sept. 29, 2020
Arrangements: Autumn Funerals of Redmond is honored to serve the family. 541-504-9485 www.autumnfunerals.net
Services: A service will be announced to take place at a later date.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sudoku, Crosswords, & Word Search