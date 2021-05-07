Timothy J. Allen
May 3, 2021
Timothy J. Allen passed away peacefully on 5-3-2021 at his home with his wife, Laurie L. Rice by his side. Tim and Laurie moved to Bend, Oregon in 2011 from Chicago, IL. He will be greatly missed.
Tim was a loving Father to Jason (Tricia), Ryan (Dani), and Molly (Reese). Caring stepfather to Meghan Jacquot (Cyril) and Kevin Wyllie (Alex). He was a proud grandfather to Nora and Evelyn. Tim was the human companion to Lucy, his beloved dog.
He was an awesome brother to surviving siblings Michael, Luke, Marian, Ruth, niece Nan, and preceded by John and Paul.
Tim will be fondly remembered by his friends and family for his love of music, humor, politics, fishing, history, cooking, grilling, gardening, and travel. He was up for any adventure his wife, Laurie, planned. Tim’s last words of wisdom: “Always live a good clean honest life to the best of your abilities and do not eat the yellow snow.”
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Partners in Care Hospice at 2075 N. E. Wyatt Bend, Oregon 97701, 541-383-5882 or www.partnersbend.org/donate-to-bend-hospice/ They provided excellent care and helped ensure Tim’s peaceful passage to the other world.