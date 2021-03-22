Timo Matti Juhani Patokoski
November 7, 1938 - February 25, 2021
Timo was born in Oulu Finland. He was the first born of his parents, Paavo Patokoski and Toini Kipina. His family came to America in 1947 and found their way to Portland, OR. He was very proud of his Finnish heritage.
He taught American History and language arts at Floyd Light in the David Douglas district in Portland for 30 Years. Many students say he was their favorite teacher and called him Mr. P. He served as athletic director there and coached several sports.
He graduated from Jefferson HS where he was on the football team when they won the state championship. He was most proud to be an alumnus of U of O where he received his BS and Masters in Education. He was passionate about rooting for his Duck football team. He inspired his off spring to be the same.
He came to Bend from Portland in 2002. He loved central Oregon and its “blue bird days”. He skied until age 75 then took up snowshoeing. He went camping, fishing and kayaking at the mountain lakes, played pickleball year ‘round.
He enjoyed the good life in his happy home with the love of his life, Ronye, of 41 years and their various dogs. He watched the deer; quail and ducks traipse across his property. He even enjoyed keeping ahead of the pine cones and pine needles. He volunteered at St. Charles for 11 years and took pride in his roles. His father taught him carpenter skills and he built two homes during his lifetime. He spent several summers fishing with his father in Alaska.
Timo was loved by so many. He had a beautiful open smile that seemed to show his inner joy and peace. He will be remembered by his kind sweet spirit, one liners and generous heart.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a good neighbor and friend. Whether it was building a deck, loaning tools, giving fatherly advice or snow shoveling. He loved making pancakes for his grandkids and made it a point to cheer them on in their sports. He and Ronye had many wonderful travels and RV trips. He had a special fondness for Kauai where they went often. He longed to go there again.
He is survived by his wife, his two brothers, Esa and Pekka of the Portland area, his three children, Lynn Hanks of San Ramon, CA, Sheryl Bryant of Bend, and Mikko Patokoski of Beaverton, his stepsons, Scott Seaton of Bend and Bryan Seaton of Portland, and of course, his 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. The most important thing to him was his family.
His legacy will live on in all those that were touched by Timo. He was always on time but never in a hurry. He was steadfast and loyal and he loved unconditionally. He was a most loving, fun and supportive partner. He often said “Everything will be all right.” His life was cut too short for us but we believe he finally found his peace.
Aloha, Timo, Rakkaus.
A celebration of life will be held later this year. Please visit Baird Funeral Home website, www.bairdfh .com, to share condolences and sign the online guest book.
Remembrances can be made in his name to Partners in Care Hospice House or the Central Oregon Humane Society