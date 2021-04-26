Thomas “Tom” Richard Littlehales
January 13, 1944 - March 16, 2021
Tom Littlehales was born in Portland, Oregon on January 13th, 1944. He grew up in the Portland neighborhood of Eastmoreland near Reed College and All Saints Episcopal Church, where the family attended. It was a “Father Knows Best” kind of childhood, when he made many, many lifelong friends.
In high school, in addition to the usual sports, Tom sang in the choir, with a beautiful bass voice. He was a cast member of the annual musicals and Gilbert & Sullivian operettas.
He graduated from Cleveland High School in 1962, and went on to University of Oregon, becoming an avid Duck fan to the end of his days. He joined Phi Delta Theta fraternity and was in three singing groups: University Singers (where he met his future bride, Margaret), Madrigals, and a folk quintet called the “The Bitterlicks.”
Tom graduated in 1966 with a degree in history. But he was really a Renaissance man, having taken as many literature and science classes as history. His favorite classes were astronomy and meteorology, which began a lifetime hobby of studying the moon and the stars, and the weather.
It was the Vietnam Era, and knowing he would be drafted, he enlisted in the U.S Army and spent one year at Fort Knox, Kentucky, graduating from Officer’s Candidate School as Second Lieutenant, Armor. He returned to Eugene to marry Margaret Elkins on August 5th, 1967, and two weeks later reported for duty at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. He and Margaret spent two years there. In addition to other duties, Tom ran the Leadership Preparation Program; and earned medals for the post commander in pistol shooting, volleyball, and parachuting. He received an invitation to join the Golden Knights, the army’s elite parachuting team, but he turned down the offer because he did not want to make the army his career.
Tom and Margaret left Fort Huachuca, Arizona the day man walked on the moon: July 20th, 1969. They returned to Oregon and sett led in Portland where Tom began a career in sales, beginning in management for the J.C Penney Co. and then on to Snap-On Tools, Industrial Division. He continued skydiving into his forties, playing volleyball through his fifties, and renewing his passion for downhill skiing.
The greatest event in his adult life was the birth of his daughter, Tonya Rae, in 1972. By the age of three, he had her skiing in the winter and backpacking in the summer. They had many adventures, and some misadventures, in the wilderness areas of Mt. Hood, Mt. Jefferson and the Three Sisters.
In 1994, the year Tonya graduated from Colorado College, Tom and Margaret moved to Bend to be near Margaret’s aging parents. Shortly thereafter Tom joined the Mt. Bachelor National Ski Patrol, and was an active member for 25 years. The last few years he “took off his cape” and worked behind the scenes, organizing the ski patrol aid stations for Pole, Pedal, Paddle.
The end of May 2020, during the COVID-19 shutdowns, Tom took a fall and sustained a wound that would not heal. One complication led to another over the next 10 months; and culminated in a trip to St. Charles Emergency with heart and lung issues. He was admitted to ICU on March 12th, and died Tuesday morning March 16th, with his wife and daughter at his bedside.
Tom will be remembered for his sense of humor by a vast number of friends. He was quite the cook, and had his own cookbook of secret recipes. He was a voracious reader of fiction and non-fiction. Of late, his favorite non-fiction was The Boys in the Boat; and fiction, All the Light We Cannot See. He was an inventor of all kinds of gadgets to make a task easier. His wife often accused him of trying to reinvent the wheel.
Tom loved his neighborhood and neighbors of Sunrise Village. He was Christmas Lights King in the winter, and Osprey Nest Sign Maker in the summer. Tom was a grandfather figure to many of the children. It was not unusual to see a deck full of kids surrounding Tom on any given summer day. He was very involved with Margaret’s piano studio. He listened to the students’ progress with a critical ear. If he complimented them, they knew they deserved it. He was so proud of his daughter as he watched her train to be a competitive long distance runner, among many other accolades.
Tom will also be remembered for the love of his dogs, all ten of them in almost 54 years of marriage. He is now reunited with eight of them. He left the last two behind to take care of Margaret, and keep her company.
Deep in December it’s nice to remember
Without a hurt the heart is hollow.
Deep in December our hearts should remember,
And follow...follow, follow, follow, follow.
(Tom’s signature song: Try To Remember, from “The Fantasticks”)
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Charles Edward Littlehales; mother, Catherine Sewall Littlehales; and brother, Judge Charles Paul Littlehales. Tom is survived by his wife, Margaret Elkins Littlehales, and daughter, Tonya Littlehales (Geof Hasegawa) of Bend; sisters Julia Reid (Russ) of Mercer Island, and Mary Thorsted of Bend; sister-in-law Patti Benson Littlehales of Newport; nieces Jodi Littlehales (Mike Tighe) of Newport/Seattle, and Jennifer Littlehales of LA; nephews Dennis Kirkpatrick(Jill and son, Jack) of Seattle, and Todd Thorsted of Portland; and first cousins John, Henry, and Lewis Littlehales.
The family wishes to thank the Robert Maxwell Veterans’ Clinic staff , and the St. Charles Emergency and ICU medical teams for going to bat for Tom, alas in a losing game. Tom’s family and friends were very grateful to Mt. Bachelor National Ski Patrol for honoring Tom with a Final Sweep on April 3rd.
Contributions in Tom’s name may be made to Central Oregon Humane Society (61170 SE 27th, Bend, OR 97702); or to Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation (2765 NW Lolo Dr., Bend, OR 97703).
A Celebration of Life will take place on August 5th, 2021, at the Sunrise Village Lodge from 4:00-7:00PM.