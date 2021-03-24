Thomas “Tom” Richard Littlehales of Bend, OR
Jan 13, 1944 - March 16, 2021
Arrangements: Baird Funeral Home of Bend is honored to serve the Littlehales family. Please visit our website, www.bairdfh.com, to share condolences and sign our online guest book.
Services: A Celebration of Life will take place August 5, 2021.
Contributions may be made to:
Humane Society of Central Oregon
61170 SE 27th St Bend, OR 97702
541-382-3537
Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation (MBSEF)
541-388-0002
2765 NW Lolo Drive Bend OR 97703