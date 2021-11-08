Thomas Prince Kūhiō Gibbons
November 19, 1923 - October 22, 2021
Tom passed away surrounded by family on October 22. He was born in Honolulu, Oahu to Rae Theodore Gibbons and Mary (née Prince) Gibbons and was named after Hawaiian Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalani ‘Ona ‘Ole.
He grew up with his family in Portland, Oregon. On winter weekends as a teenager, he would grab cans of food from his mother’s pantry and hitchhike to Timberline Lodge and ski the trails to Government Camp. He graduated from Franklin High School in 1941 and joined the U.S. Navy immediately after the U.S. entered the war. He served in the Pacific Theater and spent most of the war in Midshipmen School and officer training. He sailed into Tokyo on the USS Wisconsin a month after the armistice was signed.
While attending the University of Oregon he met Lois Ann Smith who would become his wife on August 25, 1951. With both holding education degrees they taught at La Pine High School during the 1952-53 school year. It was a year of exploring Central Oregon with hiking, camping, fishing, and skiing. It would be the start of a lifelong love of the region including a camping trip to Wickiup Plains by car and a ski trip ascending and descending Paulina Peak. Tom was an avid alpine and rock climber in the late 1950s and early 60s and climbed the major peaks in the west including Smith Rock in Oregon, North Cascades in Washington, the Tetons in Wyoming, and the Bugaboos in British Columbia.
By 1959 it was a family of five with the additions of daughter Gail and sons Tim and Steve. Most weekends and summers were spent with family outdoors camping, backpacking, canoeing, whitewater rafting, and alpine and cross country skiing. Tom and Lois taught at St. Helen’s Hall and Bishop Dagwell Hall in Beaverton (Oregon Episcopal School). He spent 17 years teaching math at Cedar Park Junior High in Beaverton. Cross country skiing became a key part of winters on Mt. Hood and he was a co-founder of the Portland Chapter of the Oregon Nordic Club. He helped design and maintain three prominent cross country ski trail systems in Oregon at Multorpor and Teacup Lake on Mt. Hood and the Meissner Community Ski Trails near Bend.
With both retired in 1987, he built a beautiful log home with the help of family and friends south of Sunriver where he and Lois enjoyed many years exploring Central Oregon. They spent their retirement traveling with trips to Europe, Hawaii, Canada, and the U.S. He attended many Masters World Cups in cross country skiing from 1986 - 2011 and won a total of 10 medals in his age group. They moved to Widgi Creek in 1996 and enjoyed a strong community of friends and he loved playing golf with the Hacker’s group. Like many of us, he was the happiest when he was outdoors skiing and hiking and around family.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Lois and children Gail Woller (Tony), Tim, and Steve and grandchildren Lindsay and Trevor Woller. A celebration of life is planned for the spring of 2022. Remembrances can be made to the Mazamas (https://mazamas.org/donate/) or Meissner Nordic (https://meissnernordic.org/donate/).