Thomas N. Teela
1925 - 2020
Central Oregon resident Thomas N. Teela died in his home on
the Deschutes River on September 6, 2020. He was 95-years-old. In 1942 at age 17, Tom enlisted in the US Marine Corp. He served with the 6th Marines, 2nd Division and participated in the battles of Tarawa, Siapan, Okinawa and he was the first to land in Nagasaki, Japan at the end of WWII. Mr. Teela was wounded on Siapan and received the Purple Heart.
After being honorably discharged in 1946, Tom worked for the US Government for most of his adult life. He first worked for the Great Northern Railroad for ten years, then the United States Border Patrol, and finally with US Customs, where he retired as the Director of U.S. Customs at Los Angeles International Airport in 1981.
Tom Teela was born in Havre, Montana on June 4, 1925 to Fred and Jessie Teela. He was the last of three children. He attended Havre High School before enlisting in the USMC Mr. Teela married Elizabeth “Betty” Winchell in 1947. They had two sons, Donald and Richard. For most of their married life, Tom and Betty raised their sons in southern California. In 1982 after Tom’s retirement, Tom and Betty moved to the Sunriver area where they built their dream house. Sadly, Betty died in 1993.
In 1994, Tom married Donna Fay Thompson. With that marriage, Tom became the father of Donna’s three children, Larry, Linda, and Michael. Tom and Donna shared twenty wonderful and adventurous years together. In August 2014, as part of their twentieth wedding anniversary celebration, Tom and Donna took an Alaskan Cruise. Tom traveled to Washington, DC with Donna in September 2014 to visit the WWII Memorial as part of the Honor Flight of Oregon. Donna passed away in January 2015. Tom hosted many church and family gatherings at his Deschutes riverfront home. He was generous with his time and wisdom with his children and grandchildren. He loved life and people. Tom was a member of the Grace Fellowship Church of the Nazarene.
Tom is survived by son Donald (Dena) Teela, daughter-in-law Ann Teela, son Larry (Cathy) Thompson, daughter Linda (Greg) Zeuthen, son Michael Thompson, 12 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.
Tom is preceded in death by his son, Richard (Ann) Teela, his parents, and all his siblings. The family gives thanks to caregiver Kandace Gee who looked after Tom in his final years. There will be a private memorial. Any donations should be made to either the Grace Fellowship Church of the Nazarene, 15971 Mt View Ln, La Pine, OR 97739, or to the American Legion Post 45, 52532 Drafter Rd, La Pine, OR 97739,