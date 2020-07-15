Thomas Kinney Worcester
February 12, 1929 - July 3, 2020
Thomas Kinney Worcester, 91, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Friday, July 3, 2020, in Sisters, Oregon.
Born February 12, 1929, in Boulder, Colorado, Worcester attended Boulder High School. After high school, Tom joined the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) and graduated from University of Colorado, Boulder with a degree in Journalism. After college, he fulfilled his duty with ROTC and proudly served in the U.S. Navy. Worcester was an honored member of the Ancient Order of the Deep, having crossed the equator as a Midshipman aboard the U.S.S. Theodore E. Chandler on August 12, 1949. Continuing his Naval service, Worcester served in the Korean War. While on leave in 1951, Worcester returned to Boulder to marry Lois E. Nichols whom he met at Boulder High School. Following his active duty, Worcester remained in the U.S. Navy Reserves on the Destroyer Escort U.S.S. McGinty, until his retirement as Lieutenant Commander.
After his military service, Tom and his bride Lois returned to Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he became an instructor of Journalism at Colorado College. In 1958, Worcester and his family moved to Portland, Oregon, where he joined the faculty of Reed College. In December of 1970, the Worcester family moved to Clackamas, Oregon, to live on a small farm along the Clackamas River. It was here that Worcester continued his career as a freelance writer, editor and photographer with numerous credits to his name; including coffee table books such as “A Portrait of Oregon” and “A Portrait of Colorado”. As well as the biography, “Norjak: An Investigation of D.B. Cooper”. Tom and Lois shared a fondness for horses, skiing, camping, fly-fishing and traveling with their kids.
Upon retirement in 1990, it was the love of fly-fishing and all things outdoors, that brought Tom and Lois to Sisters, Oregon, to be near Tom’s beloved Metolius River. Tom and Lois enjoyed skiing at Mt. Bachelor and HooDoo Ski Area. Additionally, they traveled annually for skiing, to Idaho, Colorado and Utah for many years. It wasn’t until they turned 85, that they hung up their skis. Taking yearly trips to Mazatlán and other locations throughout Mexico, Tom and Lois took great interest in touring and learning about many of the ancient pyramids. In addition, they traveled much of our great country and Europe was a favored destination for the Worcesters.
Worcester proudly served the Sisters community as a Kiwanian working on high-profile events such as the Sisters Jazz Festival and the Sisters Rodeo. Tom’s community service was noted by many honors, including Sisters Citizen of the Year in 1995; the Kiwanis Spirit Award for 2006-7 and Kiwanian Of the Year in 2007-8 to name a few. In addition to his community service, Tom broke out his French Horn after many years, to become a proud and dedicated member of the Cascade Horizon Band. He then again “retired” his horn in 2018, at the age of 89.
Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Lois Worcester; and his children, Ken Worcester, Laura Worcester Law and Mollie Worcester all of Oregon City, as well as Andy Worcester of Bend, Oregon. In addition to his children, Tom was the proud grandfather to three granddaughters and a grandson, as well as two great-grandsons. Worcester was preceded in death by son, Phillip and daughter, Sharon.
In 2019, the Sisters community held a celebration marking the 90th birthdays of both Tom and Lois. At his request, there will be no service.
In lieu of flowers, Tom requested donations be sent to the Kiwanis Club of Sisters, 328 W Main Sisters, OR 97759 and/ or Candlelighters for Children with Cancer, www.candlelightersoregon.org or 6200 SW 92nd AVE, Suite 160, Portland, OR 97223.