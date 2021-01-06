Thomas Harold Ratcliffe Bradler (aka “Dirt Road Tom”) passed away on December 20, 2020 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, Oregon at the age of 78. Born in Hanford, California on May 18, 1942, Tom spent much of his youth living throughout the West Coast in California, Oregon and Washington. Graduating from Beaverton High School in Oregon (Class of 1960), he found friends and a place that he would return to later in life. After high school, Tom joined the U.S. Navy and served aboard the U.S.S. Prairie that was deployed throughout the Pacific. He was proud of his military service and spoke about it often to his family and was happy to see his son Chad and grandson Jared follow in his footsteps and join the military.
He graduated from San Jose State University in 1970 with a degree in Geography and was a diehard Spartan alumni, especially when it came to Spartan football; he lived long enough for the Spartans to go undefeated and win their first Mountain West title this year.
Tom continued to live in San Jose after graduating and worked for the U.S. Postal Service while he started a family with his first wife, Betty, and they had two sons together. In the ‘80s he met Gloria Westoff, who would become his second wife and with whom he would spend the next 25 years - they finally married in 1994.
Retiring in the late ‘90s, he spent the last 20 years of his life living in La Pine, Oregon, where he was popularly known around town as “Dirt Road Tom.” Dirt Road Tom was extremely active in the community and held positions as President and Board member of both the Deschutes County Citizen’s Action Group and the La Pine Senior Center. For 10 years, he was also a SMART reader volunteer at Rosland Elementary School and a “Senior Greeter” at La Pine High School.
He hosted a weekly local radio show on KITC 106.5FM where he featured music from local musicians across central Oregon. Dirt Road Tom was a fixture in the local music scene and could be found out most weekends enjoying the music of bands he had befriended or discovering new groups to feature on his show. He was a tireless advocate and fan of local music, and Central Oregon has lost one of its most active supporters of local musicians. While listening to live music, Dirt Road Tom was also fond of showing off his swing dance steps that he had perfected in the ‘80s at the Saddle Rack in San Jose, California, and he could twist and turn his dance partner with his signature dance move, “The Pretzel,” whenever the feeling struck him.
He is survived by his half-sister, Becky Heflin of Placerville, California; two sons, Christopher Bradler of San Tan Valley, Arizona and Chad Bradler of Irvine, Kentucky; and six grandchildren: Bryant, Spencer, Jared, Mackenzie, Marah and Rylee.
A visitation for Dirt Road Tom will be held at Baird Memorial Chapel in La Pine on Friday, January 8th from 4 to 6 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery the following week. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to any of the following organizations: KITC 106.5 FM, St. Charles Foundation, Spartan Athletics Fund, SJSU Geography Research Program.