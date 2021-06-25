Thomas Alva Bivens Jr. of La Pine, OR
Nov 22, 1966 - June 18, 2021
Arrangements:
Baird Memorial Chapel of La Pine is honored to serve the Bivens family. Please visit our website, www.bairdfh.com, to share condolences and sign the online guestbook
