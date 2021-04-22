Terry Roxanne Rucks
June 06, 1952 - April 07, 2021
Terry Roxanne Rucks (Chambers) passed away April 7th, 2021 in Naples Florida from complications of Dementia. She was born June 6th, 1952 in Yakima, Washington to parents Betty and Glen Chambers. She is survived by her husband Arron Rucks of Placida, Florida; her mother Betty Chambers of Olympia, Washington; a brother, Rex Chambers of Mazatlán; and a sister, Heidi Chambers of Shelton, Washington. Terry was raised in Othello, Washington and graduated at the University of Washington with a Business Degree. She went on to work at Boeing for 24 years and travelled all over the world selling commercial airplanes. Terry met her husband in 1998. They were married on September 18th, 2009 at their home near Redmond. They moved to Placida, Florida in April 2018 to enjoy the sunshine and fishing. A Celebration of Life will be held May 1st at 3pm at Sam Johnson Park Pavilion in Redmond, OR. In memory of Terry, contributions can be made to the Humane Society of the Ochocos, 1280 SW Tom McCall Rd., Prineville, OR 97754.