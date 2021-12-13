Terry was born and raised in Kalispell Montana, graduated from High School in 1960 where he excelled in athletics. He played baseball, was an all-state wrestling champion, a state champion football player for which he received a full ride scholarship to Montana State and graduated with a Degree in Education in 1964. He met his wife Barbara in Libby Montana, and married her in 1965. After son Ron was born, they moved to Gold Beach Oregon where daughter Julie was born and in 1972 they settled permanently in Bend. Terry worked at Bend High as a wood shop teacher, athletic director, coached baseball, football, and wrestling. He continued his education at University of Oregon becoming a die-hard fan and received his Master’s in Administration. He then became Vice Principal at Bend High, then Principal at Pilot Butte Middle School until he retired in 1998. Terry was a member at Bend Golf Club for over 40 years, enjoyed golf, travel, sports, hunting, fishing, working in his yard, and spending time with family and friends. He was a great father and loved being a grandfather to his three grandchildren.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, his two sisters, and wife Barbara. He leaves behind his children Ron and Julie, grandchildren Zachary, Hannah, Connor, companion Beverly, and many dear friends.
He will be greatly missed. His family would like to thank everyone for the heartfelt prayers and condolences, and especially Partners in Care Hospice House for the extraordinary care they gave him in his final days.
A memorial service will be held January 15, 2022, at The First United Methodist Church at noon with a celebration of life to follow at Bend Golf and Country Club.
