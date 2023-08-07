Terry James Hockett
June 21, 1948 - July 26, 2023
Terry James Hockett of Redmond passed away July 26, 2023, at 75, surrounded by family.
He was born June 21, 1948, to James Harlan and Veda Mae (Owens) Hockett in Garden City, Kansas. In the first years of his life, you could find him causing trouble with his older brother Gary. This included riding their horse into the local store.
In 1953, his family, which now included brother Harry, moved to Longview, Washington. Little sisters Jody and Coke soon joined them. He graduated from Mark Morris High School in 1966 and shortly after; he went to work at the Deer Island Stock Ranch.
Terry was a competitor for most of his life. His family always had horses and spent much of their time competing in game shows. As an adult, Terry was active in the rodeo community. He competed in calf roping and wild cow milking when he was younger, but his lifelong love was team roping. Terry was the Northwest Professional Rodeo Association (NPRA) Rookie of the Year in 1966. He roped with many people throughout the Northwest including his brother Gary, Mike Beers, Wayne Barichello, Troy Perkins, Jeff Every, and Steve Vredenberg to name a few. He continued to rope into his 70s.
In August 1970, he married Debbie McCleary of Deer Island, Oregon. They had two children; Ryon and Darcy while living in Deer Island. In 1976, they moved to Redmond, where they continued to raise their family. During this time, Terry enjoyed "amateur" golf, jackpot ropings, and watching his kids compete in various sports. Terry and Debbie were married for 19 years.
He met Mary Dennis of Redmond, Oregon in 2003 and when they married in August 2006, he gained three new daughters; Cara, Heather, and Laurel, which he loved as his own. Terry and Mary did most everything together and enjoyed going to ropings, hosting BBQs for family and friends, playing cards (mostly Continental Rummy), and watching any of their 17 grandkids in a variety of activities. They were married for 16 years.
Terry is survived by his wife, Mary; children Ryon (Heather) Hockett of Powell Butte, Darcy (Cody) Deardorff of Bend, Cara (Justin) Elliott of Portland, Heather (Doug) Monson and Laurel (Jake) Graeve both of Terrebonne; 17 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; brother Gary (Kathy) Hockett of Toledo, Washington, sisters Jody Hockett, Coke Bolar, and sister-in-law Jenny Hockett of Castle Rock, Washington; his first wife, Debbie Kissee of Terrebonne.
His parents, Jim and Veda Hockett, and his brother Harry "Coon" Hockett preceded him in death.
Terry's family would like to thank the many friends and neighbors that have helped over the last few months, as well as his sister Coke, for the care and compassion she provided to Terry in his last days.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, August 26th at 1:00 p.m. at his home in Redmond (1980 NW 55th Street).