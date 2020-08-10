Terrence “Terry” Welander
1938 - 2020
Terrence “Terry” Welander was born on December 07, 1938, in Seattle, Washington, to Theodore and Catherine Welander. He passed away on July 13, 2020.
Terry was an amazing husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a loving husband of 61 years to his High School sweetheart, Ginny. Terry loved his church and blessing everyone with his harmonica playing. Terry was loved by all who crossed his path and will be especially missed by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please send all donations to Oregon Band of Brothers Bend Chapter, 63460 Vogt Road, Bend, OR 97701.
Also, for those who would like to watch the service via YouTube Live or recorded on August 15, 2020, at 10am, can go to YouTube CBC Sunriver.