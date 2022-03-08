Tara Dawn Franklin de Alicante March 20, 1985 - February 19, 2022 "Dynamic, generous, loving and sparkly!" Tara attended Bend schools, participating in numerous sports and clubs. In 2003 she graduated from Bend Senior High, enrolling in Southern Oregon University. Tara graduated from Portland State University in 2016 with dual degrees in Human Resources Management. Tara followed her dream of competing in beauty pageants, winning Miss Oregon Plus and was crowned Miss Plus USA 2014. With a heart for nurturing children, Tara fostered five children with her former husband Thomas Johnson. She fiercely advocated for the services and rights of her "foster loves". As Smiles Dental HR Director, Tara developed skills in managing a multi-state organization. Recently she accepted the Director of People and Culture position at the international company, Removery. With headquarters located in Austin, Texas, Tara moved to Austin in September 2021. She passed at her home of natural causes, having recently struggled with asthmatic bronchitis and pneumonia. Known for her infectious laugh, quick wit, sense of adventure, and love of all things sparkly, Tara was always ready to fully experience life's offerings. Family and friends were everything to Tara. She is survived by her parents Sherry (Suttle) and Torrey de Alicante of Redmond, and Shelly and Glenn Franklin of Sutherlin. Also, surviving are siblings Kendal Richison, Zane, Carly, Cameron (Monica) de Alicante of Central Oregon, Cali Franklin of Oakland, and Tessa (Brad) McRae of Georgia. Adored nieces and nephews Enzo, Amiyah, Linden, and Nolan of Central Oregon. Surviving grandparents Beryl Suttle Neumann of Ashland, Nan Franklin of Medford, Sandi and Marcel de Alicante of Bend. Tara leaves many aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as treasured friends around the globe. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 2:00 at Bend Golf Club in Bend.