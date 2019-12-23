May 30, 1960 - December 8, 2019
Tammy is survived by Johnny, Rodney; son, Christopher; daughter, Chartam; four grandchildren; three sisters; two brothers; multiple aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
