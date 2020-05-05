Tabiana “Tabi” Ruth Schoﬁeld
April 2, 2005 - Aapril 17, 2020
Tabiana “Tabi” Ruth Schoﬁ eld was born on April 2, 2005, in Watertown, New York, to Aaron and Sarah Schoﬁ eld. She passed away on April 17, 2020.
Tabi is survived by her parents, Aaron and Sarah Schoﬁ eld; brother, Ethan Schoﬁ eld; grandparents, Herb and Linda Oakes of Bend, Oregon, and David and Carol Schoﬁ eld of Watertown, New York; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Tabi was a freshman at Bend Senior High School. She was a violinist in the school orchestra (6th-9th grade), a Girl Scout (K-8th grade) and had just joined the Bend High Girls Golf team. She enjoyed animals, music, nature and art. She was compassionate, kind-hearted and cherished her family and friends.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a private service at the Pilot Butt e Cemetery in Bend, Oregon. A Celebrati on of Life will be held at a later date.
