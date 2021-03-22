Sylvia Grace Hatton
July 2, 1933 - February 5, 2021
Sylvia Grace Hatton of Bend passed away at OHSU Hospital in Portland on February 5, 2021 after suffering a stroke. She was born July 2, 1933 in Brownhills, West Midlands, England, to Cyril and Elizabeth Harvey. She married Raymond R. Hatton on February 7, 1953, who preceded her in death in 2015.
Sylvia grew up in Hammerwich, England with her older brother Geoff and younger sister Sheila. After marrying Ray in Hammerwich the two of them moved in 1956 to Moscow, Idaho where Ray attended the University of Idaho on a track and cross-country scholarship. After Ray graduated, he and Sylvia moved in 1960 to Sacramento. It was there where their son Peter was born, and then their daughter Janice. In 1969 the family moved to Bend, Oregon where Sylvia lived until her passing.
Sylvia prided herself as a diligent probate paralegal who, for one month shy of 50 years of working at Karnopp Petersen law firm, continued to enthusiastically work until her passing. Her satisfaction in her work was complemented by her delight in sharing time with family who she adored. She took great pleasure in spending her free time in Camp Sherman at the family retreat or on the coast in Manzanita. Whether working, enjoying her tea, chatting, planting and tending her flowers on the deck, watching the birds, or planning a future adventure with family and friends, Sylvia embraced an existence that emulated a zest for life, an innate curiosity about her world and bottomless reservoir of kindness.
Among her many endeavors and legacies, she was a world class Master’s badminton player, who medaled in the World Games in Alberta, Canada in 2005, and in Sydney, Australia in 2009. She also edited and typed all 10 books about Central and Eastern Oregon written by her husband Raymond R. Hatton.
She is survived by her sister Sheila Seager of Port Coquitlam, British Colombia; her son Peter and his wife Tana of Bend; her daughter Janice Hatton and her husband Charlie Wilshire of Bend and Eugene; her grandchildren Eric Hatton (and his wife Chrissy); Michael Hatton (and his wife Ashlie); Brenden Hatton (and his wife Celia Oney); Alyssa Hatton DeWees (and her husband Jacob); Kiersten Hatton, and Tia Hatton; plus five great grandchildren and her many nephews and nieces. She loved them all dearly.
We will miss her and love her forever. A celebration of Sylvia’s life is scheduled for Monday, June 28, 2021, at 5:30 pm at Awbrey Glen Golf Club, 2500 NW Awbrey Glen Drive, Bend.