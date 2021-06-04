Sylvester James Beko
January 16, 1947 - May 22, 2021
Sylvester James Beko, born January 16, 1947, in Oregon City, Oregon, passed away after a brief illness on May 22, 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Sy enjoyed a successful career of nearly fifty years in the insurance industry in the Pacific Northwest. A film buff and dedicated husband and father, Sy’s greatest joy in life was for his children and grandchildren to be together. Sy moved from Portland, Oregon to Longboat Key, Florida in 2012, where he developed a network of close friends and was actively involved in the Winding Oaks Condominium Association, for which he was serving as Assistant Treasurer at the time of his passing. One of twelve siblings, Sy is survived by his wife, Robin; son, Jason; daughter, Deidra; stepsons, Steve and Robert Zamsky; and grandchildren, Samantha, Claire, William, Austin, Ellen, Peter, Paige, Annette, and Thomas.
At Sy’s request, a private cremation was held and will be followed by a gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to All Faiths Foodbank of Sarasota or Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota.