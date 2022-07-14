November 21, 1937 - April 29, 2022
Suzanne Schrader, 84, of Redmond, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April
29, 2022.
Suzanne (Sue) was born November 21, 1937, in Springfield, Missouri to her loving parents, Robert &
Mary Helfrecht. She & her family moved to Idaho in 1939, then settled in Pendleton, in 1942. She attended
elementary, middle & high school there, graduating May 1955 as Valedictorian of a class of 125 seniors. Sue was very
active in high school, including Pep Club, Pep Club Drummer, Flag Twirler, Rally Committee Chairperson, Football
Princess, Basketball Maid of Honor & Sweetheart Princess. Academically, she participated in Photography Club, Class
Assembly, Exchange Assembly, Chorus Accompaniment, All-School Play, Jr. Altrusan, Girl's League Council & Secretary,
Citizenship Cup, Executive Council, Girls' State Alternate & Honor Society.
Following high school graduation, Sue enrolled at the University of Oregon-Eugene, where in 1959 she earned her BA
Business degree with a Minor in Music. She was an active member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority & was a very accomplished
piano player. She thoroughly enjoyed playing sheet music, as well as playing from memory.
After graduating from University of Oregon, Sue decided to 'see the world' (at least part of it) by attending American
Airlines Flight Attendant School & became a stewardess, based at National Airport, Washington, D.C. Shortly thereafter
she met Marine Corps Second Lieutenant Daniel Schrader. Sue & Dan were married on April 30, 1960, at St. Mary's
Catholic Church in Pendleton. Their life journey began in 1960, in Jacksonville, Florida where Dan was stationed on-board
the USS Roosevelt, and their first son, Steven, was born. In 1961, the family moved to Jacksonville, North Carolina/Camp
Lejeune, and their second son, Sean was born in 1962. The family moved to Northern Virginia until 1966, and Sue worked
part-time for Woodbridge Steel as a bookkeeper. When Dan shipped-off to Vietnam for combat duty, the family lived in Pendleton for a year,
then in 1967 moved back to Virginia.
In 1969, the family relocated to Monterey, California while Dan studied at the Naval Postgraduate School. Sue loved Monterey & its surroundings,
and there their daughter Kathleen was born. Sue & the kids moved to Pendleton again for a year while Dad was stationed in Okinawa & upon
his return stateside, the family moved to Pearl City, Hawaii in 1972. Sue enjoyed living in Hawaii, too (except for the gecko lizards & bugs...), so
moving from there BACK to Virginia for the third & last time was quite a culture shock. Dan completed his Marine Corps career at Quantico in
1980, then he & Sue settled in Eugene. While in Eugene, Sue worked for the Jim Stephenson Insurance Agency. The mid-80's was a tough
time economically, so Sue & Dan relocated to Bend for a few years, where Sue worked at The Inn of the Seventh Mountain front office.
Life events necessitated yet another move to Molalla until early 2007, when Dan passed away.
Following Dan's passing, Sue decided to relocate to Redmond in 2008 to be close to her daughter & family. She enjoyed Redmond
very much & all family members loved visiting her there (it doesn't rain as much as in 'The Valley'...). Sue enjoyed collecting Ducks
of all sorts & unique glassware, was an avid reader of books & had an extensive collection of shoes. Sue was also a die-hard
Oregon Ducks football fan, gathering with family often to watch games on TV & root for the team!
Suzanne was not just a much-loved & devoted wife & mother, but a wonderful daughter & sister; grandmother, great grandmother,
aunt & cousin to many. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert & Mary; and the love of her life, husband Daniel. She
is survived by her sons Steven Schrader (spouse, Annalee, Lakeside, California); Sean Schrader (spouse, Deborah, Springfield,
Oregon); her daughter Kathleen Schrader-Simmons (spouse, James, Redmond, Oregon); sister Kathy Robinson (spouse, Gary,
Anchorage, Alaska); grandchildren (Brandon, Barrett, Brittany, Brooke, Sean Daniel, Ashley, Bailey & Cassidy); and
great grandchildren (Gracie Lynn, Jameson, Zaylee & Carter).
A private memorial & celebration of life will be held on July 9, 2022, in Bend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St.
Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105