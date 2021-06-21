Susanne Wesley Gordon
1935 - 2021
Susanne (Sue) Wesley Gordon, 84, passed peacefully in her sleep on May 16, 2021 at her home in Portland, Oregon.
Sue was born in Hutchinson, Kansas in 1937 to parents Heide and Ralph Wesley. She attended the University of Kansas where she met the love of her life and future husband, Jack. Sue and Jack resided in Denver, Colorado for many years before retiring to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. They eventually moved to Bend, Oregon where they resided until Jack’s passing in 2017.
Sue was a warm and caring wife, mother, mother-in-law, sister, cousin and grandmother. Sue often spoke of the many great adventures she had over the years, from sailing and fishing to tennis and golf trips. Sue had a positive impact on everyone she met and will be greatly missed by all of her friends and family.
Sue is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 58 years, Jack. She is survived by her brother, Clark Wesley of Hutchinson, Kansas, her children John Gordon of Portland, Oregon, and Tom Gordon of Dallas, Texas, her grandchildren, Jack and Scott and her dog, Jesse.
Plans are in progress for a Celebration of Life to be held in Hutchinson, Kansas in late summer or early fall. If you would like more information, please contact jwgPDX@gmail.com
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation www.bcrf.org