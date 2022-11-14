of Bend
February 19, 1945 - October 18, 2022
Arrangements: Autumn Funeral Home,
Susan is survived by her husband Ron, sons Wade (Teri) and Brad (Kim), grandchildren Kirsten, Allison, Lane, and Hank, 4 sisters and 2 brothers and many nieces and nephews.
Services: No service. A private family celebration of life at a later date.
Contributions can be made to: Partners In Care, www.partnersbend.org/donation/ 2075 NE Wyatt Ct., Bend (541) 382-5882
A receipt was sent to your email.