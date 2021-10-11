Susan Lee Ryan

In Loving Memory of Susan Lee Fortner Ryan Susan, a devoted mother, compassionate grandmother, and supportive friend, peacefully passed away on September 19th 2021, in her long term home located in Redmond Oregon at the age of 75. Susan is survived by her son Jeffery Scott Wellman, daughter in law Lisa Christina Wellman and grandkids; Lauren Elizabeth Bates (her Dollie), Chandler Denora Wellman (her Precious), Ryan James Wellman (her Buddy), Fiona Tomiko Turney (her Princess), and Cameron Scott Turney (her Big Guy), as well as her life long best friend Jackie Hibblen. She is preceded in death by her husband Rex Caster Ryan, her daughter Kimbery Ann Turney, her brother Gregory Scott Fortner, and her parents Marjorie Jean and Scott Frank Fortner.
Susan was born in Portland Oregon on January 1st, 1946 to Marjorie and Scott Fortner. She attended Oregon State University where she studied Liberal Arts, and went on to work for the Portland School District until she retired. In 1997 she married her soul mate Rex Ryan in her favorite place on earth, Hawaii.
Susan was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, coloring, and crafting of any sort. During the summer, she enjoyed her annual family camping trips and taking her grandkids to the Oregon Coast. She was a master at making her famous Monte Cristo sandwiches, pork fried rice, and yellow jello. Susan was a comforting, caring, kind, and absolutely giving soul. She was a woman of strong faith, and she would give you the shirt off her back if needed. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten by her family, friends, and all who knew her. A celebration of life will take place at the Wellman residence in the spring of 2022. More information to come in the near future.