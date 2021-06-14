Susan Lee Hillesland
August 28, 1953 - May 27, 2021
Susan Lee Hillesland, age 67, passed away peacefully in her home in Bend, Oregon on May 27, 2021. Susan was born in Eugene, Oregon on August 28, 1953. She graduated from Portland Episcopal School, then completed a Bachelors in business and a Masters in special education from Lewis and Clark College. She moved to Bend in 1975 with her husband (Jed Langley). She excelled as an escrow officer (Bend Title Company), cabinet designer (Jed’s Woodworking), and teacher with experience managing 6-12 graders in math, business, and special education. She volunteered for the Cascade Cycling Classic and served on the Bend-La Pine School Board.
Susan was outgoing, humorous, generous, adventurous, creative, quirky, cherished, and FUN! She was a debater, prankster, and self proclaimed rule breaker. She loved dog walking with her friends, traveling, trips to the coast for sunsets, fairs with squealing pigs, rocks, fish ponds, tennis, hiking/skiing (Todd Lake), pet parades, pumpkin carving, painting, egg dying, cooking (Bar-B-Que Crab and Dim Sum), food (butter, bacon, potatoes and Jello), Broadway Musicals, magazine subscriptions, statuary, golden retrievers, GoodWilling, chandeliers, canning, collecting, ice cream, wool, rug hooking, excessive gifting, treasure hunting, flower pots, parties, and lemon drops. Our Su lived life with a free spirit of curiosity and the wonder of a child... always seeing the best side of a situation with joy. She is missed already, but remembered with a goofy smile and a hearty laugh.
She is survived by: daughter Kory Langley (Bend, OR), son Werner Langley (Portland, OR), granddaughter Veraina Langley, brother Steven Hillesland (Portland, OR).
She is preceded in death by: Jed Langley (spouse), John Hillesland (brother), Julie Hillesland (sister), Linton A. Hillesland (father), Grace S. Olsen (mother).
The memorial service will be for both Susan Hillesland and Jed Langley (husband who passed in January) on Saturday, July 17th at 2pm at Nativity Lutheran Church in Bend, Oregon. She threw the best parties, so there will be a celebration of life at The Hilliards: 20561 Dorchester East in Bend. (Su requests that you bring whatever it is that you want to drink).
Memorial Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: The Humane Society of Bend, The Deschutes Children’s Foundation, or The National Wildlife Federation
Funeral Home: Niswonger-Reynolds