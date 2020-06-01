Susan Krueger Gaede
November 9, 1954 - May 22, 2020
Susan Krueger Gaede lost her battle with cancer and passed away, surrounded by family, May 22, 2020. She was born November 9, 1954 in Canby, Oregon to Robert and Delores Krueger. Her family moved to Bend in 1967 where she graduated from Bend High School and subsequently attended Oregon State University and the University of Massachusetts. In 1975, she married Dennis Gaede and together they had two sons, Bob and John.
Susan was a past member of PEO and Grace First Lutheran Church. She loved all sports but tennis, skiing and any playful activity with her boys topped her list. She will leave for her family the memories of a caring and fun loving mother, who put her family ﬁ rst, and birthdays and holidays highlighting events. Family gatherings were probably her greatest source of enjoyment. She had a sparkle and spontaneity that will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Susan is survived by her 2 sons living in Bend, Bob Gaede (Kelsey), and John Gaede (Kaisha); her father, Robert Krueger of Bend; 4 grandchildren, Dennis, Skylar, Oliver and Roux; 2 brothers, Bill (Nancy) of Coeur d Alene, ID, and Richard (Susan) of Bend; niece, Marleah and nephew, Bill. She was predeceased by her mother, Delores Krueger in 1996.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Suggested memorials to Partners In Care Hospice, 2075 NE Wyatt Ct. Bend, OR 97701 or a charity of choice. Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com.